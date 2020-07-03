All apartments in Fort Worth
5404 Rocky Mountain Road
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:15 PM

5404 Rocky Mountain Road

5404 Rocky Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

5404 Rocky Mountain Road, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Huge, Clean 3 bedroom home. Brand new granite and solid surface flooring throughout! Tons of cabinet space for all of your kitchen needs. Meal prep will be easy with the center island and endless granite in the kitchen! Plenty of room for your family and dining room furniture in the giant dining room. Spacious living room for family and friends with vaulted ceilings. Enjoy sitting by the fire in the living room or relax on the covered patio. Beautiful, manicured landscaping and yard. Don't wait on this one! Open House Saturday, May 18th from 11am-1pm!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 Rocky Mountain Road have any available units?
5404 Rocky Mountain Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5404 Rocky Mountain Road have?
Some of 5404 Rocky Mountain Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5404 Rocky Mountain Road currently offering any rent specials?
5404 Rocky Mountain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 Rocky Mountain Road pet-friendly?
No, 5404 Rocky Mountain Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5404 Rocky Mountain Road offer parking?
Yes, 5404 Rocky Mountain Road offers parking.
Does 5404 Rocky Mountain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5404 Rocky Mountain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 Rocky Mountain Road have a pool?
No, 5404 Rocky Mountain Road does not have a pool.
Does 5404 Rocky Mountain Road have accessible units?
No, 5404 Rocky Mountain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 Rocky Mountain Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5404 Rocky Mountain Road has units with dishwashers.

