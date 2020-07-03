5404 Rocky Mountain Road

Amenities

Huge, Clean 3 bedroom home. Brand new granite and solid surface flooring throughout! Tons of cabinet space for all of your kitchen needs. Meal prep will be easy with the center island and endless granite in the kitchen! Plenty of room for your family and dining room furniture in the giant dining room. Spacious living room for family and friends with vaulted ceilings. Enjoy sitting by the fire in the living room or relax on the covered patio. Beautiful, manicured landscaping and yard. Don't wait on this one! Open House Saturday, May 18th from 11am-1pm!