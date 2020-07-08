5220 Rush Creek Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Indulged in this rare gem of a home featuring modern laminate flooring throughout, high ceilings, spacious split bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen offering plenty of counter space and storage, plus an extended bar top that flows into the breakfast nook and large family room! Also featuring a King sized Master retreat that will melt away the stress of the day with a spa-like bathroom including a separate stand up shower, garden tub, dual sinks and walk in closet, covered front porch and open back patio perfect for your grilling and entertainment. Perfectly located in a quiet culdesac, close to parks, trails, schools and easy commute! You will love this charming home so do not miss your opportunity to own this beauty!