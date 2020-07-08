All apartments in Fort Worth
5220 Rush Creek Court

5220 Rush Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

5220 Rush Creek Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Indulged in this rare gem of a home featuring modern laminate flooring throughout, high ceilings, spacious split bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen offering plenty of counter space and storage, plus an extended bar top that flows into the breakfast nook and large family room! Also featuring a King sized Master retreat that will melt away the stress of the day with a spa-like bathroom including a separate stand up shower, garden tub, dual sinks and walk in closet, covered front porch and open back patio perfect for your grilling and entertainment. Perfectly located in a quiet culdesac, close to parks, trails, schools and easy commute! You will love this charming home so do not miss your opportunity to own this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 Rush Creek Court have any available units?
5220 Rush Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5220 Rush Creek Court have?
Some of 5220 Rush Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5220 Rush Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
5220 Rush Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 Rush Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 5220 Rush Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5220 Rush Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 5220 Rush Creek Court offers parking.
Does 5220 Rush Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5220 Rush Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 Rush Creek Court have a pool?
No, 5220 Rush Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 5220 Rush Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 5220 Rush Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 Rush Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5220 Rush Creek Court has units with dishwashers.

