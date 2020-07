Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this beautiful place to stay! This four bedroom, two full bath two car garage is move in ready. The large kitchen island overlooks the family room which features plenty of windows for a light open feel. Walk-in closets in all of the bedrooms. Garden tub & separate shower in owners suite. Highly desired Keller ISD School District