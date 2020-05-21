All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:40 PM

5013 Stadium Drive

5013 Stadium Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5013 Stadium Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE ON 7-14 CANCELLED! Application being processed. Text agent after 7-16 for updated status.

Adorable urban cottage! Can be either a 3 bedroom, or a 2 bedroom with 2 living areas. 2nd living area boasts french doors which access patio in large back yard. Updated kitchen features new granite, tile & appliances. Laundry in kitchen. Updated hall bath - new granite, tile, & fixtures. Updated half bath in master bedroom. Neutral paint & blinds throughout. 1 car garage & opener. Walk in closets and good storage! Fridge included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5013 Stadium Drive have any available units?
5013 Stadium Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5013 Stadium Drive have?
Some of 5013 Stadium Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5013 Stadium Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5013 Stadium Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 Stadium Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5013 Stadium Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5013 Stadium Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5013 Stadium Drive offers parking.
Does 5013 Stadium Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5013 Stadium Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 Stadium Drive have a pool?
No, 5013 Stadium Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5013 Stadium Drive have accessible units?
No, 5013 Stadium Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 Stadium Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5013 Stadium Drive has units with dishwashers.

