4805 Mcbreyer Place, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Heritage
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Absolutely stunning former model home in The Bluffs! Loaded with upgrades and just in time for the summer! Versatile floor plan offers master bedroom & guest bedroom down. 3 bedrooms plus game room & media room up. Spacious den opens to kitchen & breakfast nook. Elegant formal dining. Keller schools. Full use of HOA facilities & yard care included in lease. Convenient location. * MONTH TO MONTH LEASE ONLY *
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
