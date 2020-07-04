4805 Mcbreyer Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Absolutely stunning former model home in The Bluffs! Loaded with upgrades and just in time for the summer! Versatile floor plan offers master bedroom & guest bedroom down. 3 bedrooms plus game room & media room up. Spacious den opens to kitchen & breakfast nook. Elegant formal dining. Keller schools. Full use of HOA facilities & yard care included in lease. Convenient location. * MONTH TO MONTH LEASE ONLY *