All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4805 Mcbreyer Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4805 Mcbreyer Place
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:00 AM

4805 Mcbreyer Place

4805 Mcbreyer Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4805 Mcbreyer Place, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Absolutely stunning former model home in The Bluffs! Loaded with upgrades and just in time for the summer! Versatile floor plan offers master bedroom & guest bedroom down. 3 bedrooms plus game room & media room up. Spacious den opens to kitchen & breakfast nook. Elegant formal dining. Keller schools. Full use of HOA facilities & yard care included in lease. Convenient location. * MONTH TO MONTH LEASE ONLY *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 Mcbreyer Place have any available units?
4805 Mcbreyer Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4805 Mcbreyer Place have?
Some of 4805 Mcbreyer Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 Mcbreyer Place currently offering any rent specials?
4805 Mcbreyer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 Mcbreyer Place pet-friendly?
No, 4805 Mcbreyer Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4805 Mcbreyer Place offer parking?
Yes, 4805 Mcbreyer Place offers parking.
Does 4805 Mcbreyer Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4805 Mcbreyer Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 Mcbreyer Place have a pool?
No, 4805 Mcbreyer Place does not have a pool.
Does 4805 Mcbreyer Place have accessible units?
No, 4805 Mcbreyer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 Mcbreyer Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4805 Mcbreyer Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University