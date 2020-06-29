4733 Moss Rose Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in North Fort Worth - Move in ready with all new interior paint and flooring 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings. Spacious master bedroom. Wood burning fireplace. Large fenced in backyard. Washer/dryer connections just off the kitchen area. Tenant to bring own refrigerator. Renters insurance policy required. Pet considered on case by case, with an additional $30 monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $30 non-refundable application fee will be required for each adult residing in property. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted application.



(RLNE4841303)