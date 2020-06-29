All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

4733 Moss Rose Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in North Fort Worth - Move in ready with all new interior paint and flooring 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings. Spacious master bedroom. Wood burning fireplace. Large fenced in backyard. Washer/dryer connections just off the kitchen area. Tenant to bring own refrigerator. Renters insurance policy required. Pet considered on case by case, with an additional $30 monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $30 non-refundable application fee will be required for each adult residing in property. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted application.

(RLNE4841303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4733 Moss Rose Drive have any available units?
4733 Moss Rose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4733 Moss Rose Drive have?
Some of 4733 Moss Rose Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4733 Moss Rose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4733 Moss Rose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4733 Moss Rose Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4733 Moss Rose Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4733 Moss Rose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4733 Moss Rose Drive offers parking.
Does 4733 Moss Rose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4733 Moss Rose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4733 Moss Rose Drive have a pool?
No, 4733 Moss Rose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4733 Moss Rose Drive have accessible units?
No, 4733 Moss Rose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4733 Moss Rose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4733 Moss Rose Drive has units with dishwashers.

