All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4709 Lazy Oaks Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4709 Lazy Oaks Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4709 Lazy Oaks Street

4709 Lazy Oaks St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4709 Lazy Oaks St, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
media room
Beautiful 4 bedroom Beazer home in the much desired Keller ISD. This amazing home has tons to offer including granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances, beautiful stone fireplace. Plenty of living space to enjoy, featuring a Family room and Living Room on the main floor and a Spacious open living area upstairs along with a Media Room. Relax outside on the covered back patio. Located in a great neighborhood with community pool and playground. Close to food and shopping with quick highway access.Hurry this won't Last Long! Buyers & buyer's agent are responsible to verify all information disclosed herein but not limited to schools, TAX, SQFT, HOA, etc...Listing agent is not responsible for inaccuracies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 Lazy Oaks Street have any available units?
4709 Lazy Oaks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4709 Lazy Oaks Street have?
Some of 4709 Lazy Oaks Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 Lazy Oaks Street currently offering any rent specials?
4709 Lazy Oaks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 Lazy Oaks Street pet-friendly?
No, 4709 Lazy Oaks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4709 Lazy Oaks Street offer parking?
Yes, 4709 Lazy Oaks Street offers parking.
Does 4709 Lazy Oaks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 Lazy Oaks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 Lazy Oaks Street have a pool?
Yes, 4709 Lazy Oaks Street has a pool.
Does 4709 Lazy Oaks Street have accessible units?
No, 4709 Lazy Oaks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 Lazy Oaks Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4709 Lazy Oaks Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University