4709 Lazy Oaks Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool media room

Beautiful 4 bedroom Beazer home in the much desired Keller ISD. This amazing home has tons to offer including granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances, beautiful stone fireplace. Plenty of living space to enjoy, featuring a Family room and Living Room on the main floor and a Spacious open living area upstairs along with a Media Room. Relax outside on the covered back patio. Located in a great neighborhood with community pool and playground. Close to food and shopping with quick highway access.Hurry this won't Last Long! Buyers & buyer's agent are responsible to verify all information disclosed herein but not limited to schools, TAX, SQFT, HOA, etc...Listing agent is not responsible for inaccuracies.