Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Spacious 3 bedroom with open concept kitchen and breakfast overlooking living room with fireplace. All 3 bedrooms are downstairs with second living and private bath - could be second master. Home features cable tv, high speed internet, walk in closets and much more! Tenant to verify schools. Dont miss out!