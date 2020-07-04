4309 Thorp Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful home available for lease in prestigious Heritage Addition. Covered front porch and extended covered back patio are perfect for the upcoming outdoor seasons. LOTS of upgrades! Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with granite counter tops. Even the refrigerator is included! Wood flooring. Ceramic tile in wet areas. Upstairs area could be living area or 2nd master suite. 2 water heaters! Community pool, club house, water park, walking trails, tennis courts. Superb living at its finest.