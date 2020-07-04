All apartments in Fort Worth
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4309 Thorp Lane
Last updated April 12 2019

4309 Thorp Lane

4309 Thorp Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4309 Thorp Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful home available for lease in prestigious Heritage Addition. Covered front porch and extended covered back patio are perfect for the upcoming outdoor seasons. LOTS of upgrades! Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with granite counter tops. Even the refrigerator is included! Wood flooring. Ceramic tile in wet areas. Upstairs area could be living area or 2nd master suite. 2 water heaters! Community pool, club house, water park, walking trails, tennis courts. Superb living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4309 Thorp Lane have any available units?
4309 Thorp Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4309 Thorp Lane have?
Some of 4309 Thorp Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4309 Thorp Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4309 Thorp Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 Thorp Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4309 Thorp Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4309 Thorp Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4309 Thorp Lane offers parking.
Does 4309 Thorp Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4309 Thorp Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 Thorp Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4309 Thorp Lane has a pool.
Does 4309 Thorp Lane have accessible units?
No, 4309 Thorp Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 Thorp Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4309 Thorp Lane has units with dishwashers.

