4016 Longstraw Drive
4016 Longstraw Drive

Location

4016 Longstraw Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Darling 3 bedroom home in highly sought after Keller ISD. This adorable home features wood laminate flooring in living area with gorgeous fireplace and mantle. Master bedroom boasts french doors that lead out to the backyard also bringing in a ton of natural light. Great backyard with new fencing as well! New paint and carpet throughout home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 Longstraw Drive have any available units?
4016 Longstraw Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 Longstraw Drive have?
Some of 4016 Longstraw Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 Longstraw Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4016 Longstraw Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 Longstraw Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4016 Longstraw Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4016 Longstraw Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4016 Longstraw Drive offers parking.
Does 4016 Longstraw Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4016 Longstraw Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 Longstraw Drive have a pool?
No, 4016 Longstraw Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4016 Longstraw Drive have accessible units?
No, 4016 Longstraw Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 Longstraw Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4016 Longstraw Drive has units with dishwashers.

