Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful home, located on large lot, surrounded by amazing mature trees! Gorgeous brick fireplace located in living room, with french doors leading you to the covered patio out back. Clean white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances in the galley style kitchen with a touch of brick bringing a little rustic feel. This home offers updated light fixtures, vinyl wood flooring, tall ceilings and two master bedrooms, with one upstairs.