Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful former model home. Backs up to greenbelt with iron fence. Very nice covered back patio. Hardwood floors in living & travertine tile in entry, kitchen & breakfast area. Granite countertops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Master & one bedroom down & one large bedroom, bath & gameroom up. Right next to the golf club at Fossil Creek. Super location for commuting.