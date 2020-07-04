3725 Westcliff Road N

3725 Westcliff Road North, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Colonial Hills
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful tree-shaded home situated near Colonial Country Club and TCU and located minutes away from retail and restaurant offerings on Hulen St. The living and dining areas boast beautiful hardwood floors. Easy flow layout and landscaped back yard make this home ideal for entertaining. There is no better way to unwind from the day than relaxing in the swing on your front porch. This charming home will be available for you on May 1st! Yard maintenance included as well as quarterly pest control.
All Information deemed accurate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
