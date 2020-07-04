All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:31 AM

3725 Westcliff Road N

3725 Westcliff Road North · No Longer Available
Location

3725 Westcliff Road North, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Colonial Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful tree-shaded home situated near Colonial Country Club and TCU and located minutes away from retail and restaurant offerings on Hulen St. The living and dining areas boast beautiful hardwood floors. Easy flow layout and landscaped back yard make this home ideal for entertaining. There is no better way to unwind from the day than relaxing in the swing on your front porch. This charming home will be available for you on May 1st!
Yard maintenance included as well as quarterly pest control.

All Information deemed accurate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 Westcliff Road N have any available units?
3725 Westcliff Road N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 Westcliff Road N have?
Some of 3725 Westcliff Road N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 Westcliff Road N currently offering any rent specials?
3725 Westcliff Road N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 Westcliff Road N pet-friendly?
No, 3725 Westcliff Road N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3725 Westcliff Road N offer parking?
Yes, 3725 Westcliff Road N offers parking.
Does 3725 Westcliff Road N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 Westcliff Road N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 Westcliff Road N have a pool?
No, 3725 Westcliff Road N does not have a pool.
Does 3725 Westcliff Road N have accessible units?
No, 3725 Westcliff Road N does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 Westcliff Road N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3725 Westcliff Road N has units with dishwashers.

