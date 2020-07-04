3725 Westcliff Road N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful tree-shaded home situated near Colonial Country Club and TCU and located minutes away from retail and restaurant offerings on Hulen St. The living and dining areas boast beautiful hardwood floors. Easy flow layout and landscaped back yard make this home ideal for entertaining. There is no better way to unwind from the day than relaxing in the swing on your front porch. This charming home will be available for you on May 1st!

Yard maintenance included as well as quarterly pest control.



All Information deemed accurate.