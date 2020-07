Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2/2 House ready for new tenant



VIEW PROPERTY: For your convenience there is a key available in lockbox on front door. However you must send a copy of your DL to (817) 731-7113 before we will release the code for view and please put the property address on the text when you send it. If you have any questions in regards to this property please call the office at 817 731 7113. Office is located in West Fort worth at 6040 Camp Bowie #38, 76116.