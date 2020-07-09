All apartments in Fort Worth
3706 Ave I
3706 Ave I

3706 Avenue I · No Longer Available
Location

3706 Avenue I, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Polytechnic Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated half duplex - No carpet - Utilities Paid - Recently renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath half duplex - no carpet - laminate wood in living spaces - ceramic tile in kitchen and bathroom. Unit comes complete with all kitchen appliances including stove, microwave, refrigerator, washer/dryer. Utilities paid. Vouchers accepted *contact our office for details*

Watch the video walk through at: https://youtu.be/JcTEmys2gNU

**In light of the National Emergency surrounding the Coronavirus, we will urge applicants and prospective residents to utilize our web site with photos of our available homes featured as vacant.
We will only schedule a property viewings once applicants have been pre-screened, have submitted completed rental applications and are prepared to secure the property with a deposit after the physical property viewing.
We urge prospects to consider renting sight-unseen from these listings if they can not travel to view homes physically. We will not be scheduling any viewings by surrogates out of consideration to our residents, agents, and their families.

We hope you will understand this policy change. https://straightforwardpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/

(RLNE5744498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 Ave I have any available units?
3706 Ave I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 Ave I have?
Some of 3706 Ave I's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 Ave I currently offering any rent specials?
3706 Ave I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 Ave I pet-friendly?
Yes, 3706 Ave I is pet friendly.
Does 3706 Ave I offer parking?
No, 3706 Ave I does not offer parking.
Does 3706 Ave I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3706 Ave I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 Ave I have a pool?
No, 3706 Ave I does not have a pool.
Does 3706 Ave I have accessible units?
No, 3706 Ave I does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 Ave I have units with dishwashers?
No, 3706 Ave I does not have units with dishwashers.

