3706 Ave I

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated half duplex - No carpet - Utilities Paid - Recently renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath half duplex - no carpet - laminate wood in living spaces - ceramic tile in kitchen and bathroom. Unit comes complete with all kitchen appliances including stove, microwave, refrigerator, washer/dryer. Utilities paid. Vouchers accepted *contact our office for details*



Watch the video walk through at: https://youtu.be/JcTEmys2gNU



**In light of the National Emergency surrounding the Coronavirus, we will urge applicants and prospective residents to utilize our web site with photos of our available homes featured as vacant.

We will only schedule a property viewings once applicants have been pre-screened, have submitted completed rental applications and are prepared to secure the property with a deposit after the physical property viewing.

We urge prospects to consider renting sight-unseen from these listings if they can not travel to view homes physically. We will not be scheduling any viewings by surrogates out of consideration to our residents, agents, and their families.



We hope you will understand this policy change. https://straightforwardpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/



(RLNE5744498)