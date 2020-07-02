Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3537 Baldwin Ave
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:31 AM
3537 Baldwin Ave
3537 Baldwin Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3537 Baldwin Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Rosemont
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3537 Baldwin Ave have any available units?
3537 Baldwin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3537 Baldwin Ave have?
Some of 3537 Baldwin Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3537 Baldwin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3537 Baldwin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3537 Baldwin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3537 Baldwin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3537 Baldwin Ave offer parking?
No, 3537 Baldwin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3537 Baldwin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3537 Baldwin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3537 Baldwin Ave have a pool?
No, 3537 Baldwin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3537 Baldwin Ave have accessible units?
No, 3537 Baldwin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3537 Baldwin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3537 Baldwin Ave has units with dishwashers.
