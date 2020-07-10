Rent Calculator
Fort Worth, TX
353 lead creek
Last updated May 17 2020 at 8:02 AM
353 lead creek
353 Lead Creek Drive
No Longer Available
Location
353 Lead Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent floor plan, ceiling fan in family and master bed, newly wall painted. All stainless appliances and so much more for this beautiful house, and Great Neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 353 lead creek have any available units?
353 lead creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 353 lead creek have?
Some of 353 lead creek's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 353 lead creek currently offering any rent specials?
353 lead creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 lead creek pet-friendly?
No, 353 lead creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 353 lead creek offer parking?
Yes, 353 lead creek offers parking.
Does 353 lead creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 353 lead creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 lead creek have a pool?
No, 353 lead creek does not have a pool.
Does 353 lead creek have accessible units?
No, 353 lead creek does not have accessible units.
Does 353 lead creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 353 lead creek has units with dishwashers.
