All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3406 Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3406 Avenue N
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:36 AM

3406 Avenue N

3406 Avenue N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3406 Avenue N, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Polytechnic Empowerment

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 Avenue N have any available units?
3406 Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3406 Avenue N have?
Some of 3406 Avenue N's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
3406 Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3406 Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 3406 Avenue N offer parking?
No, 3406 Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 3406 Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 Avenue N have a pool?
No, 3406 Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 3406 Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 3406 Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3406 Avenue N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University