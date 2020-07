Amenities

Spacious One story home in BAR C Ranch Community with brick exterior & 2 car garage. Available for immediate MOVE_IN. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH and an OFFICE ROOM - 1948 sq.ft. Open concept layout with granite kitchen countertops, upgraded cabinetry with crown molding. Tile flooring in the living areas, rounded drywall corners, Carpet in all bedrooms. Walk in closet, separate shower & garden tub in master bathroom. Walking distance to schools, close to shopping and restaurants.