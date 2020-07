Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Lawn care, fridge, washer, and dryer all included! Great floor plan in this one story home located on a cul de sac. Open concept kitchen and split bedrooms. The interior was just painted. Wood floors, tile in wet areas, 2 inch blinds, and silver fixtures. Located in Woodland Springs a premier community with schools, 5 swimming pools, tennis, jogging, playgrounds, and ponds.