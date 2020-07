Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated carpet oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed 24hr maintenance bike storage coffee bar hot tub

Chateau on the River Apartment Homes invite you to experience life from a different perspective. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes in Fort Worth are spaces you'll fall in love with. With charming features and enticing amenities reminiscent of The French Quarter, Chateau on the River is all that you've dreamed of and more. From the wood floors, fireplaces, and oversized closets, to the Java Lounge, jogging trails, shimmering pool and fitness studio. Chateau on the River is sure to satisfy your appetite for good living.