Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace range oven

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Meadow Creek Home for Lease! Talk about perfect timing, this 3 bedroom home has all new paint throughout in addtion to all new wood vinyl flooring. Living area features wood-burning fireplace with vaulted ceilings and an excellent view of the backyard. Kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, electric range, and a built-in Lazy Susan. Large fenced backyard is ideal for small or large pets. This property is certainly a must-see, must lease!