2736 Red Wolf Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

**In-Person Showings and/or Virtual FaceTime Tours Available**



Gorgeous former model Horton home features 3 bedrooms, study, 2 baths, and kitchen with 18-inch tile, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and gas stove. Entry way opens to Family Room with gas log fireplace and is wired for surround sound. Engineered wood floor in Study, Hallways, Family Room and Master Bedroom. This spacious layout offers split bedrooms and the private Master has a sitting area and ensuite bathroom with walk-in closet. This house also offer a separate laundry room, garage, good-sized yard, oversized covered patio, and security and sprinkler systems. All brick exterior and tinted window coverings help reduce electrical costs during the hot Texas summers. Central heating/air. Monthly rent includes lawn care March-October. Tenants have full access to community center, pools, and playgrounds. Northwest Independent School District.



Date Available: May 4th 2020.



No utilities included; No smoking; Is pet-friendly on a case-by-case basis.



$1,875/month rent (including landlord provided lawn care March - October). $1,875 security deposit required.



Please submit the form on this page or contact Abbie at 937-694-7719 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Background and credit check required.