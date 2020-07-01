All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2736 Red Wolf Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2736 Red Wolf Dr
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:07 AM

2736 Red Wolf Dr

2736 Red Wolf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2736 Red Wolf Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
**In-Person Showings and/or Virtual FaceTime Tours Available**

Gorgeous former model Horton home features 3 bedrooms, study, 2 baths, and kitchen with 18-inch tile, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and gas stove. Entry way opens to Family Room with gas log fireplace and is wired for surround sound. Engineered wood floor in Study, Hallways, Family Room and Master Bedroom. This spacious layout offers split bedrooms and the private Master has a sitting area and ensuite bathroom with walk-in closet. This house also offer a separate laundry room, garage, good-sized yard, oversized covered patio, and security and sprinkler systems. All brick exterior and tinted window coverings help reduce electrical costs during the hot Texas summers. Central heating/air. Monthly rent includes lawn care March-October. Tenants have full access to community center, pools, and playgrounds. Northwest Independent School District.

Date Available: May 4th 2020.

No utilities included; No smoking; Is pet-friendly on a case-by-case basis.

$1,875/month rent (including landlord provided lawn care March - October). $1,875 security deposit required.

Please submit the form on this page or contact Abbie at 937-694-7719 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Background and credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2736 Red Wolf Dr have any available units?
2736 Red Wolf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2736 Red Wolf Dr have?
Some of 2736 Red Wolf Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2736 Red Wolf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2736 Red Wolf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2736 Red Wolf Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2736 Red Wolf Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2736 Red Wolf Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2736 Red Wolf Dr offers parking.
Does 2736 Red Wolf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2736 Red Wolf Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2736 Red Wolf Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2736 Red Wolf Dr has a pool.
Does 2736 Red Wolf Dr have accessible units?
No, 2736 Red Wolf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2736 Red Wolf Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2736 Red Wolf Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University