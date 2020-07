Amenities

parking carpet oven

This charming and cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath home offers a backyard that provides an abundance of yard space, perfect for outdoor enjoyment! Ceramic floor tile in living, dining and kitchen areas, bedrooms have new carpets. Conveniently located only 10 minutes away from Downtown Fort Worth, historic stockyards, restaurants and shopping. Water is included in Rental Rate.