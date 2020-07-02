All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2709 Gordon Avenue

2709 Gordon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Gordon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Amazing home close to TCU. Spacious living area with industrial style kitchen. Fenced yard. Available June, 2019.
Leasing now! Gorgeous on the inside. This is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Gordon Avenue have any available units?
2709 Gordon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Gordon Avenue have?
Some of 2709 Gordon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Gordon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Gordon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Gordon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Gordon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2709 Gordon Avenue offer parking?
No, 2709 Gordon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2709 Gordon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 Gordon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Gordon Avenue have a pool?
No, 2709 Gordon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Gordon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2709 Gordon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Gordon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Gordon Avenue has units with dishwashers.

