Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2601 S University Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

2601 S University Drive

2601 South University Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2601 South University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This large brick house is one block N. of the TCU campus. Ground floor has 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upper floor has bedroom, bath and large open areas that could be two more bedrooms! Perfect for students!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 S University Drive have any available units?
2601 S University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 S University Drive have?
Some of 2601 S University Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 S University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2601 S University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 S University Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2601 S University Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2601 S University Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2601 S University Drive offers parking.
Does 2601 S University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2601 S University Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 S University Drive have a pool?
No, 2601 S University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2601 S University Drive have accessible units?
No, 2601 S University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 S University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 S University Drive has units with dishwashers.

