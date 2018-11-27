Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2529 Creekwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2529 Creekwood Lane
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2529 Creekwood Lane
2529 Creekwood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2529 Creekwood Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2-Story - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with loft overlooking the first floor. High Ceilings with wood burning fireplace. Large backyard and pets are accepted. 1 block away from park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
350
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2529 Creekwood Lane have any available units?
2529 Creekwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2529 Creekwood Lane have?
Some of 2529 Creekwood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2529 Creekwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2529 Creekwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 Creekwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2529 Creekwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2529 Creekwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2529 Creekwood Lane offers parking.
Does 2529 Creekwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 Creekwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 Creekwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2529 Creekwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2529 Creekwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2529 Creekwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 Creekwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2529 Creekwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
