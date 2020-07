Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill internet access media room yoga elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance concierge key fob access

A modern residence of sophistication, unexpected delights and caters to your urban lifestyle with a heightened social scene. Located in the thriving Near Southside Hospital District of Fort Worth, you'll find yourself one block north of the Magnolia Avenue corridor and all it has to offer in dining & entertainment (NOMA - North of Magnolia Avenue). Urban exploration abounds. Well-appointed designs inspire. Life's greatest pleasures at your fingertips. That is Fort Worth, that is your neighborhood, that is The Cooper.