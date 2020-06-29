Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

2512 Forest Park Blvd Available 11/01/19 Brand New in TCU - 4 bedrooms on each side of the duplex

4 story complex

Rooftop patio with grill

Yard with sprinkler system

Private bedrooms

Main floor features kitchen, small balcony, and flat screen wall mounted TV

Each bedroom will have a lock with personalized code

Washer and dryer on the first AND third floor

Stainless steel kitchen appliances

Onsite, well lit, private, fenced, striped parking lot

The house will be wired with a security system. Will have to be set up by renters

Rent will include monthly housekeeping and lawn care services



Welcome to the newest off campus living! This 4 story duplex features 4 private bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 sets of W/D, onsite parking, surveillance cameras, wall mounted TV, and best of all a PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK with a gas grill and endless views. Ready for June 1, 2020. Rent is $4000.00 per unit. Please call / text 817-343-8873 or 817-309-4098 to schedule a showing now, or to inquire for more information. Bettina@hgcdevelopment.com



No Pets Allowed



