209 Prairie Gulch Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Now...super spacious 4 bedrooms and 2 full bath home with fresh interior & exterior paint. Huge open kitchen perfect for entertaining. Carpet in all bedrooms, Whirlpool appliances. Additional features are lawn sprinklers, garage door opener, walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Nice fenced backyard for your pet. Very Important. If you have any repair requests or would like to make an initial offer before you fill out an application; Go to our website, then to the Applicant Tab. Pets on case by case basis with $ 20-month pet fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,485, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.