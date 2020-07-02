All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

2009 Irma St

2009 Irma Street · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Irma Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Southeast Kingdom

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
UNDER CONSTRUCTION...BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON!...3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Irma St have any available units?
2009 Irma St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 Irma St have?
Some of 2009 Irma St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Irma St currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Irma St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Irma St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 Irma St is pet friendly.
Does 2009 Irma St offer parking?
No, 2009 Irma St does not offer parking.
Does 2009 Irma St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Irma St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Irma St have a pool?
No, 2009 Irma St does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Irma St have accessible units?
No, 2009 Irma St does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Irma St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Irma St has units with dishwashers.

