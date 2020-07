Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit game room pool pool table internet access new construction cats allowed accessible garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Our brand new community consists of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. The Union at River East offers nine gorgeous live-work homes which can be operated as both a home and a business with its own personal store front access. Our apartment community anchors the historical neighborhood on Race Street that is currently being revitalized to become Fort Worth’s newest urban village. The Union focuses on the small business owners in the area and the modern, urban community. Our brand new apartment community features two retail spaces and common work spaces for residents and members to utilize, encouraging a work-life balance and a strong sense of community. Welcome to The Union at River East!