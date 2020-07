Amenities

Large living area with a brick wood burning fireplace that opens to the formal dining room and the stunning kitchen. Kitchen includes a breakfast bar, breakfast nook, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, plus stainless steel appliances. Carpet and ceramic tile throughout the home. Neutral tones and updated fixtures are a nice bonus. Master Suite includes a garden tub and a HUGE walk in closet with built in shelves. Community park and pool!