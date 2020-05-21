1900 Clover Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Arlington Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Awesome property with old world charm. Lots of windows add natural light. Hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Cedar closet. This unit does not become available very often. Landlord takes care of nicely landscaped yard. $1195. is monthly rental amount for on time payment. Large bedroom. Separate dining room. Check documents for Rental Selection Criteria and Rental Application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
