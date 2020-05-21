All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
1900 Clover Lane
1900 Clover Lane

1900 Clover Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Clover Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Awesome property with old world charm. Lots of windows add natural light. Hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Cedar closet. This unit does not become available very often. Landlord takes care of nicely landscaped yard. $1195. is monthly rental amount for on time payment. Large bedroom. Separate dining room. Check documents for Rental Selection Criteria and Rental Application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Clover Lane have any available units?
1900 Clover Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Clover Lane have?
Some of 1900 Clover Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Clover Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Clover Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Clover Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Clover Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1900 Clover Lane offer parking?
No, 1900 Clover Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Clover Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 Clover Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Clover Lane have a pool?
No, 1900 Clover Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Clover Lane have accessible units?
No, 1900 Clover Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Clover Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Clover Lane has units with dishwashers.

