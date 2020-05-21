1900 Clover Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Awesome property with old world charm. Lots of windows add natural light. Hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Cedar closet. This unit does not become available very often. Landlord takes care of nicely landscaped yard. $1195. is monthly rental amount for on time payment. Large bedroom. Separate dining room. Check documents for Rental Selection Criteria and Rental Application.