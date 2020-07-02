All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1813 Two Hawks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1813 Two Hawks Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:37 AM

1813 Two Hawks Drive

1813 Two Hawks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1813 Two Hawks Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Ready to show, but available to move in after July 17th. Fantastic layout with large open living room and kitchen for family gatherings. Nice and clean 3 bedrooms 2 full baths in a great and quiet well established neighborhood. Community offer swimming pool and park. Lease requirements are: household gross income must be at least 3x the rent, clean background and credit report, good rental history, and security deposit & first month's rent are due at time of lease signing. Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay $30 for credit & criminal background report through www.tenantbackgroundsearch.com. Call or text the listing agent anytime for showing and submit application before someone takes it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Two Hawks Drive have any available units?
1813 Two Hawks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 Two Hawks Drive have?
Some of 1813 Two Hawks Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Two Hawks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Two Hawks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Two Hawks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Two Hawks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1813 Two Hawks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Two Hawks Drive offers parking.
Does 1813 Two Hawks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Two Hawks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Two Hawks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1813 Two Hawks Drive has a pool.
Does 1813 Two Hawks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1813 Two Hawks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Two Hawks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 Two Hawks Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University