1813 Two Hawks Drive

Amenities
Ready to show, but available to move in after July 17th. Fantastic layout with large open living room and kitchen for family gatherings. Nice and clean 3 bedrooms 2 full baths in a great and quiet well established neighborhood. Community offer swimming pool and park. Lease requirements are: household gross income must be at least 3x the rent, clean background and credit report, good rental history, and security deposit & first month's rent are due at time of lease signing. Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay $30 for credit & criminal background report through www.tenantbackgroundsearch.com. Call or text the listing agent anytime for showing and submit application before someone takes it.