1804 Christopher Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cute three bedroom two bath home has fresh paint and new carpet. Large living area with vaulted ceilings and plenty of light! Kitchen with breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom has bath and walkin closet. Other two bedrooms are nice sized. Backyard with open patio. Two car garage. Convenient location! A must see see!