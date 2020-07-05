1804 Christopher Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140 Hamlet
Cute three bedroom two bath home has fresh paint and new carpet. Large living area with vaulted ceilings and plenty of light! Kitchen with breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom has bath and walkin closet. Other two bedrooms are nice sized. Backyard with open patio. Two car garage. Convenient location! A must see see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
