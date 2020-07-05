All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1804 Christopher Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1804 Christopher Drive
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:13 PM

1804 Christopher Drive

1804 Christopher Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1804 Christopher Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Hamlet

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute three bedroom two bath home has fresh paint and new carpet. Large living area with vaulted ceilings and plenty of light! Kitchen with breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom has bath and walkin closet. Other two bedrooms are nice sized. Backyard with open patio. Two car garage. Convenient location! A must see see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Christopher Drive have any available units?
1804 Christopher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 Christopher Drive have?
Some of 1804 Christopher Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Christopher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Christopher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Christopher Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1804 Christopher Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1804 Christopher Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1804 Christopher Drive offers parking.
Does 1804 Christopher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 Christopher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Christopher Drive have a pool?
No, 1804 Christopher Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Christopher Drive have accessible units?
No, 1804 Christopher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Christopher Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 Christopher Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University