Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Well kept 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 living areas. Garage has been converted into a large game room with a wet bar. Property has a wood burning fireplace and walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Laminate and tile flooring. Storage building in fully fenced backyard and a patio for entertaining and grilling out.