16625 Windthorst Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Great Location, beautiful home in Harriet Creek. Acclaimed NORTHWEST ISD, elementary school in subdivision, 2 community pools, parks, playgrounds, jogging and bike paths. Large room sizes, open eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. Cozy fireplace is perfect for the cool winter months. Backyard with privacy fence and covered deck and small storage building. HVAC has new energy efficient heat pump. Pets (dogs under 35 pounds). Close to I-35W, 114, Roanoke, Alliance, easy commute to Dallas, Ft Worth and Denton. Adults $40 background check, plus copy of DL and 30 days Pay Stubs. Application attached. Lease prepared by agent. No housing vouchers. Renter to verify schools.