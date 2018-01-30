All apartments in Fort Worth
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
16625 Windthorst Way
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:42 PM

16625 Windthorst Way

16625 Windthorst Way · No Longer Available
Location

16625 Windthorst Way, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great Location, beautiful home in Harriet Creek. Acclaimed NORTHWEST ISD, elementary school in subdivision, 2 community pools, parks, playgrounds, jogging and bike paths. Large room sizes, open eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. Cozy fireplace is perfect for the cool winter months. Backyard with privacy fence and covered deck and small storage building. HVAC has new energy efficient heat pump. Pets (dogs under 35 pounds). Close to I-35W, 114, Roanoke, Alliance, easy commute to Dallas, Ft Worth and Denton. Adults $40 background check, plus copy of DL and 30 days Pay Stubs. Application attached. Lease prepared by agent. No housing vouchers. Renter to verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16625 Windthorst Way have any available units?
16625 Windthorst Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 16625 Windthorst Way have?
Some of 16625 Windthorst Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16625 Windthorst Way currently offering any rent specials?
16625 Windthorst Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16625 Windthorst Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 16625 Windthorst Way is pet friendly.
Does 16625 Windthorst Way offer parking?
Yes, 16625 Windthorst Way offers parking.
Does 16625 Windthorst Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16625 Windthorst Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16625 Windthorst Way have a pool?
Yes, 16625 Windthorst Way has a pool.
Does 16625 Windthorst Way have accessible units?
No, 16625 Windthorst Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16625 Windthorst Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16625 Windthorst Way has units with dishwashers.

