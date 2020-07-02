All apartments in Fort Worth
1508 6th Avenue

1508 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1508 6th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 2 bedroom one bath duplex in the heart of Fairmount. Good sized living and dining areas. Convenient location! Walking distance to Magnolia Street entertainment and restaurants. A must see that won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 6th Avenue have any available units?
1508 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1508 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1508 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1508 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1508 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1508 6th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1508 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1508 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1508 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1508 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1508 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

