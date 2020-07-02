Cute 2 bedroom one bath duplex in the heart of Fairmount. Good sized living and dining areas. Convenient location! Walking distance to Magnolia Street entertainment and restaurants. A must see that won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1508 6th Avenue have any available units?
1508 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1508 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1508 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.