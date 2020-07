Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill garage sauna trash valet dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar courtyard hot tub online portal putting green

Experience the beauty of Fossil Creek at Sorrento Apartments. Located alongside The Golf Club Fossil Creek in North Fort Worth, we're a luxury apartment community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Each home is completely updated and our community reflects a decidedly modern feel inspired by Southwest Italy. Enjoy amenities, conveniences and living that you won't find anywhere else. In our Fort Worth apartments, you will find custom features usually only found in single-family homes, including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplaces (some in master bedrooms), attached one-car garages, full-size washer/dryer connections, custom built-in bookshelves, dry-bars and an array of other luxurious amenities. Visitors to our luxury apartments for rent in Fort Worth are wowed by the exterior amenities of Sorrento, starting with our exquisitely detailed pool and sauna, which are accompanied by an expansive seating area, cabanas and outdoor BBQ and lounge area. ...