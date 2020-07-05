14168 Snaffle Bit Trail

Amenities

Immaculate, move in ready 1 story charmer located in the master planned community of Sendera Ranch with community pools, playgrounds, trails, amenity center, ponds and parks. Zoned for award winning Northwest ISD. This recently upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has ceramic tile flooring, modern kitchen, breakfast and living area. Eat in kitchen with quartz counters, range, white appliances and breakfast bar open to large living area with fireplace. Split bedrooms. Master with garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Covered patio with ceiling fan overlooks large backyard. Close to shopping and dining. Welcome home.