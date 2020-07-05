All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:42 AM

14168 Snaffle Bit Trail

14168 Snaffle Bit Trail · No Longer Available
Location

14168 Snaffle Bit Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Immaculate, move in ready 1 story charmer located in the master planned community of Sendera Ranch with community pools, playgrounds, trails, amenity center, ponds and parks. Zoned for award winning Northwest ISD. This recently upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has ceramic tile flooring, modern kitchen, breakfast and living area. Eat in kitchen with quartz counters, range, white appliances and breakfast bar open to large living area with fireplace. Split bedrooms. Master with garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Covered patio with ceiling fan overlooks large backyard. Close to shopping and dining. Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14168 Snaffle Bit Trail have any available units?
14168 Snaffle Bit Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14168 Snaffle Bit Trail have?
Some of 14168 Snaffle Bit Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14168 Snaffle Bit Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14168 Snaffle Bit Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14168 Snaffle Bit Trail pet-friendly?
No, 14168 Snaffle Bit Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14168 Snaffle Bit Trail offer parking?
Yes, 14168 Snaffle Bit Trail offers parking.
Does 14168 Snaffle Bit Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14168 Snaffle Bit Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14168 Snaffle Bit Trail have a pool?
Yes, 14168 Snaffle Bit Trail has a pool.
Does 14168 Snaffle Bit Trail have accessible units?
No, 14168 Snaffle Bit Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 14168 Snaffle Bit Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 14168 Snaffle Bit Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

