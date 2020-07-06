1300 Pepperidge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage

Beautiful. Very clean, well kept house NEW HARD FLOORS just added. You'll love the open concept that flows from the kitchen to breakfast nook to living room.Large kitchen, tile backsplash, breakfast bar. The master suite is spacious and features dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub, and walk in closet. The 3 secondary bedrooms are near the opesit side of the home and share the hall bath. Large game room on second floor could also be used as 5th bedroom.back yard has the open patio that overlooks a giant backyard that has plenty of space for playing, social gatherings.Fridge is included. Ready for move in. Community pool, club house and much moore are part of community.Owner might consider a 6 mo lease.