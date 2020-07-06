All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 22 2019 at 6:48 AM

1300 Pepperidge Lane

1300 Pepperidge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Pepperidge Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful. Very clean, well kept house NEW HARD FLOORS just added. You'll love the open concept that flows from the kitchen to breakfast nook to living room.Large kitchen, tile backsplash, breakfast bar. The master suite is spacious and features dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub, and walk in closet. The 3 secondary bedrooms are near the opesit side of the home and share the hall bath. Large game room on second floor could also be used as 5th bedroom.back yard has the open patio that overlooks a giant backyard that has plenty of space for playing, social gatherings.Fridge is included. Ready for move in. Community pool, club house and much moore are part of community.Owner might consider a 6 mo lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Pepperidge Lane have any available units?
1300 Pepperidge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Pepperidge Lane have?
Some of 1300 Pepperidge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Pepperidge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Pepperidge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Pepperidge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Pepperidge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1300 Pepperidge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Pepperidge Lane offers parking.
Does 1300 Pepperidge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Pepperidge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Pepperidge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1300 Pepperidge Lane has a pool.
Does 1300 Pepperidge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1300 Pepperidge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Pepperidge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Pepperidge Lane has units with dishwashers.

