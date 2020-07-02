12117 Copper Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tons of space for everyone - large 4 bedroom home with 2 living, 2 dining & master suite down with 4th bedroom & full bath. 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs with 3rd living area and rare 3 car garage. Solar screens, lots of natural light, island kitchen with built in separate work desk, large walk in pantry, separate tub & shower in master, dual vanities, so much to see! Large privacy fenced back yard with trees and open patio for entertaining. Owner prefers no pets due to new flooring installed July 2019. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1995.00 security deposit required. Owner will not allow pets due to new carpet installed July 2019. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.