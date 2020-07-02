All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12117 Copper Creek Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:20 PM

12117 Copper Creek Drive

12117 Copper Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12117 Copper Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tons of space for everyone - large 4 bedroom home with 2 living, 2 dining & master suite down with 4th bedroom & full bath. 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs with 3rd living area and rare 3 car garage. Solar screens, lots of natural light, island kitchen with built in separate work desk, large walk in pantry, separate tub & shower in master, dual vanities, so much to see! Large privacy fenced back yard with trees and open patio for entertaining. Owner prefers no pets due to new flooring installed July 2019. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1995.00 security deposit required. Owner will not allow pets due to new carpet installed July 2019. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12117 Copper Creek Drive have any available units?
12117 Copper Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12117 Copper Creek Drive have?
Some of 12117 Copper Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12117 Copper Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12117 Copper Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12117 Copper Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12117 Copper Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12117 Copper Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12117 Copper Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 12117 Copper Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12117 Copper Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12117 Copper Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 12117 Copper Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12117 Copper Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 12117 Copper Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12117 Copper Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12117 Copper Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

