All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 11864 Porcupine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11864 Porcupine Drive
Last updated October 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

11864 Porcupine Drive

11864 Porcupine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11864 Porcupine Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Great 3-2.1-2 in Ft Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Spacious rooms, open layout, pretty flooring, large backyard, located just minutes from Alliance Town Square. This home features two living areas-one up; one down. Family room has a lovely cast stone fireplace & opens to the dining & kitchen w wrap-around breakfast bar, large pantry, BI microwave & ample storage. Nice sized master suite has a huge WI closet & private bath w an oversized WI shower plus seating. All bedrooms up. Cute half bath w pedestal sink, drip-dry area in utility & a spacious backyard w concrete patio. Community offers swimming pools, private ponds, jogging trails, tennis courts, parks, playgrounds & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11864 Porcupine Drive have any available units?
11864 Porcupine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11864 Porcupine Drive have?
Some of 11864 Porcupine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11864 Porcupine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11864 Porcupine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11864 Porcupine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11864 Porcupine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11864 Porcupine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11864 Porcupine Drive offers parking.
Does 11864 Porcupine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11864 Porcupine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11864 Porcupine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11864 Porcupine Drive has a pool.
Does 11864 Porcupine Drive have accessible units?
No, 11864 Porcupine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11864 Porcupine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11864 Porcupine Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University