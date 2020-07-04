11864 Porcupine Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Great 3-2.1-2 in Ft Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Spacious rooms, open layout, pretty flooring, large backyard, located just minutes from Alliance Town Square. This home features two living areas-one up; one down. Family room has a lovely cast stone fireplace & opens to the dining & kitchen w wrap-around breakfast bar, large pantry, BI microwave & ample storage. Nice sized master suite has a huge WI closet & private bath w an oversized WI shower plus seating. All bedrooms up. Cute half bath w pedestal sink, drip-dry area in utility & a spacious backyard w concrete patio. Community offers swimming pools, private ponds, jogging trails, tennis courts, parks, playgrounds & more.