11724 Latania Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Located in the highly desirable master planned community of Villages of Woodland Springs & zoned to the award winning Keller ISD schools, this one-owner home is walking distance to the elementary school & centrally located to both I-35 & TX-114. Fantastic community amenities, including 6 pools, sports courts, fishing ponds, biking tails, playgrounds & more! Recent upgrades include wood flooring in living room, updated master bathroom, smart garage door opener & Ecobee thermostat. Your household must have an annual income of $50,000. Lease yearly, up to 3 years max, with a Right to Purchase Program through Home Partners of America.