Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11724 Latania Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11724 Latania Lane

11724 Latania Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11724 Latania Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Located in the highly desirable master planned community of Villages of Woodland Springs & zoned to the award winning Keller ISD schools, this one-owner home is walking distance to the elementary school & centrally located to both I-35 & TX-114. Fantastic community amenities, including 6 pools, sports courts, fishing ponds, biking tails, playgrounds & more! Recent upgrades include wood flooring in living room, updated master bathroom, smart garage door opener & Ecobee thermostat. Your household must have an annual income of $50,000. Lease yearly, up to 3 years max, with a Right to Purchase Program through Home Partners of America.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11724 Latania Lane have any available units?
11724 Latania Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11724 Latania Lane have?
Some of 11724 Latania Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11724 Latania Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11724 Latania Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11724 Latania Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11724 Latania Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11724 Latania Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11724 Latania Lane offers parking.
Does 11724 Latania Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11724 Latania Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11724 Latania Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11724 Latania Lane has a pool.
Does 11724 Latania Lane have accessible units?
No, 11724 Latania Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11724 Latania Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11724 Latania Lane has units with dishwashers.

