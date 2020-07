Amenities

Don't miss this insanely stunning 2 story home, located in Emerald Park! The vaulted ceilings are to die for, making this home feel grand! Featuring updated white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, spacious master en-suite with separate shower and garden tub, ceiling fans, and an amazing game room on the second floor that looks down to the large living room. This home is perfect for entertaining! Ready now.