Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 2 bedroom, 2 story town home in the highly sough after Villages of Crawford Farms community! Keller ISD.



Spacious living room downstairs opens to the kitchen and cozy breakfast nook. Island plus plenty of cabinet space! Powder bathroom downstairs.



Private fenced backyard with a detached 2 car garage. Master suite features a HUGE walk in closet. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis