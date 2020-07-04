Rent Calculator
1032 Brown Dr.
Find more places like 1032 Brown Dr.
1032 Brown Dr
1032 Brown Dr
1032 Brown Drive
·
Location
1032 Brown Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76115
Southland Terrace
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice home recently updated. Three bedrooms, one bathroom and one car garage. Kitchen with ceramic tile, Range and Dishwasher included, ceiling fans throughout, hardwood floors. Large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1032 Brown Dr have any available units?
1032 Brown Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1032 Brown Dr have?
Some of 1032 Brown Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 1032 Brown Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1032 Brown Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 Brown Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1032 Brown Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1032 Brown Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1032 Brown Dr offers parking.
Does 1032 Brown Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 Brown Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 Brown Dr have a pool?
No, 1032 Brown Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1032 Brown Dr have accessible units?
No, 1032 Brown Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 Brown Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1032 Brown Dr has units with dishwashers.
