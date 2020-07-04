Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10265 Aurora Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10265 Aurora Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:23 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10265 Aurora Drive
10265 Aurora Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
10265 Aurora Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Blue Haze
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3-2-2 in White Settlement ISD. Has a one car garage, updated interior, new floors, new granite, private entry, and a private back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10265 Aurora Drive have any available units?
10265 Aurora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10265 Aurora Drive have?
Some of 10265 Aurora Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10265 Aurora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10265 Aurora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10265 Aurora Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10265 Aurora Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 10265 Aurora Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10265 Aurora Drive offers parking.
Does 10265 Aurora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10265 Aurora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10265 Aurora Drive have a pool?
No, 10265 Aurora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10265 Aurora Drive have accessible units?
No, 10265 Aurora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10265 Aurora Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10265 Aurora Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University