Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace game room media room microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Welcome to your new gorgeous home in Crawford Farms! Keller ISD! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Media Room, Game Room and 2 Dinning Areas. Tons of room for entertaining!! Over-sized 2 Car Garage with custom nook, perfect for motorcycle, lawn equipment or hobby area! Master bedroom is spacious with sitting area. Master Bath features garden tub and separate shower, closet is huge. Kitchen features large island, gas burning cook top, refrigerator included!